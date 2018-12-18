Friendly Fire: Hot Shotz take on ASU football staff

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany How Shotz hosted the Albany State football coaching staff in a basketball exhibition Monday night.
Ryan Rick is one of the players on Albany's Special Olympics team.
He also spent this past season helping the golden Rams from the sidelines.
But Monday night Giaridna and coach Ryan held nothing back on the hardwood.
“We’re going to win. That’s the best player right there Dexter. Number 35 he’s good," said Coach ryan pointing out his teammate.
“Right now I’m intimidated, but having Ryan was a joy every practice. He really works hard at what he does," said Albany State head football coach Gabe Giardina.
The Hot Shotz went on to win 65-54.
They’ll continue to have tune-up games before playing in the January winter games in Cartersville, Georgia.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.