Former Lowndes Co. Schools employee arrested for inappropriate texts with student

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - A former Lowndes County Schools paraprofessional was arrested after allegations of inappropriate communications with a student, according to a school district spokesperson.
Terrance Antwan Howard, 43, was arrested after the school board was alerted to allegations of inappropriate text messages with a student.
Howard is a former paraprofessional at Lowndes Middle School. A paraprofessional typically assists the teacher in the classroom and supervises the students.
He was interviewed by Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and later arrested.
“LCS takes the safety and well-being of its students very seriously,” the spokesperson said. “Furthermore, LCS will continue to cooperate with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office to the fullest extent.”
The spokesperson said the school district cannot release any more information “until all pending investigations are concluded.”
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
