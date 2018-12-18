“Feed The Need” event feeds over 250 people

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Several Businesses throughout the Albany area surpassed their goal Monday night when it came down to feeding those in need within the community.
The Albany Fish Company planned to serve 100 hot meals, but ended up serving 250 plates at the annual “Feed the Need” event.
But dinners were not the only things given out Monday night.
Free haircuts, as well as some much-needed fellowship, filled the fellowship hall at Arcadia Baptist Church.
“We feel like we’re in position to help people out, so we get out and help people, I found more appreciation in being able to actually converse with them and fellowship with them and laugh and joke and have conversation, You’re blessed to be blessed, you’re blessed to be a blessing,” said Econ Restaurant owner Torry Williams.
The business owners continue to do this event in honor of a dear friend they lost, DJ Shock who was committed to giving back to those in need.
