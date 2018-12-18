Ethics complaints against Kavanaugh dismissed

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2018, file photo Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh sits with fellow Supreme Court justices for a group portrait at the Supreme Court Building in Washington. A panel of judges has dismissed ethics complaints against Kavanaugh. The judges say the complaints must be dismissed because they were filed under a federal law that does not apply to Supreme Court justices. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) (J. Scott Applewhite)