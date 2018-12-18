Driver leaves scene of Albany accident, charges possible

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Two crashes were reported in Albany late Tuesday afternoon, according to emergency 911 dispatch.
One happened at Liberty Expressway and Jefferson Street.
The Albany Police Department (APD) said that five cars were involved in this accident and one of the drivers left the scene.
According to APD, three of the four drivers that didn’t leave were cited for following too closely.
Two people who complained of injuries were checked out by EMS on the scene, but no one was taken to the hospital.
Police described the vehicle that left the accident as a white Lincoln Town Car driven by a man. Officials said there may be some minor damage to the vehicle.
APD said charges for hit and run and following too closely are pending for the driver once he is found.
The second accident happened on the Flint River Bridge.
We are waiting on details from the police on this wreck.
Dispatch said one person was taken to the hospital.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
