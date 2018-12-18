Dougherty Co. leaders embrace after years of feuding at commission meeting

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Dougherty County District 2 Commissioner John Hayes and Interim County Administrator Mike McCoy embraced on Monday.
The hug comes after years of feuding, a police report filing and a lawsuit.
It was actually Hayes' wife who took to the podium, begging the two to put their differences aside.
She passionately preached God’s word on embracing our fellow man, no matter what bad blood fills your past.
An ongoing tumultuous relationship between the two county leaders has lead to a police report being filed, a $50,000 settlement and a potential $3 million lawsuit within the past two years. And the wife of one proved she’s fed up with the feud.
“I won’t leave here today without amends being made between John and Mike who are both children of the King,” said Sabrina Hayes, the wife of John Hayes.
Dougherty County District 2 Commissioner John Hayes celebrated his last day in the seat he’s held for the past 13 years. A seat that’s been riddled with controversy.
“Tell you the truth, I just couldn’t recognize some of the stuff I read and heard because I saw him from a very different angle," said Commissioner Gloria Gaines.
The issue Hayes' wife discussed on Monday was the long existing feud between Hayes and McCoy.
It started back in 2016 when McCoy filed a police report against Hayes for what he claims was abuse on a school trip they were chaperoning.
McCoy claimed Hayes verbally and physically harassed him during the trip, and at other times, creating a hostile work environment. It was settled out of court and McCoy was awarded $50,000.
“There is no way we can continue to move forward in leadership if we continue to look back. Things happen and we ask for forgiveness,” said Hayes.
McCoy filed a lawsuit against the county this year when he claimed he wasn’t given the county administrator seat for that very issue.
But Hayes' wife, Sabrina, passionately preached it’s time for the feud to end.
“Time’s up. People are dying. It’s times up for distractions. And I ask on my behalf because I don’t know if I’m going to be here tomorrow. You don’t know if you’ll be here tomorrow. And it’s time for it to stop. And I just ask for you and John to embrace. Not for me but for the spirit of the Holy Ghost because you are brothers in Christ," said Hayes.
And embrace they did.
“In the spirit of the Holy Ghost that we may move this city forward where it needs to be, we have no time for distractions, no time for distractions. This is serious warfare. It’s warfare!” exclaimed Sabrina.
John did decline an interview after Monday’s meeting. Victor Edwards will take his seat in January.
Other items discussed at Monday’s commission meeting included Dougherty County Emergency Management Services will be buying two new specially designed ambulances, each costing over $140,000.
The EMS ambulances take six to seven months to be carefully designed with all of the necessary life-saving technology inside of them. And they need to have the latest and most up to date technology they can have.
EMS uses a custom workshop in Woodberry, Georgia to make the ambulances.
If approved, the new ambulances will hopefully be ready for use by the start of summer and funding for them will come out of SPLOST VII.
The EMS also needs a little over $10,000 for other equipment updates.
“Equipment wears out over years time, running over 21,000 calls a year. So high volume, stuff does breakdown. This grant helps us to get new equipment and it helps to fray the cost to the county because Georgia Trauma Commission is supplying it,” explained Sam Allen, the EMS director.
One-hundred percent of the money needed would come from the grant.
Commissioners also heard from the Dougherty County’s 4-H Extension Office.
A group of 10 Dougherty County students are doing what they can now to help others in the event of another natural disaster.
In their case, that means becoming disaster prepared certified through a program called My Personal Initiative.
The county 4-H extension worked with the school system and Emergency Management Services to bring the teaching program to Dougherty County.
The program has proven to be more than important in the light of January 2017 storms and Hurricane Michael.
“Once they’re given the opportunity to help, they can possibly go and assist people until the professionals get there. It can be as simple as someone needs CPR. These kids have CPR, first aid training. They can assist their neighbor until someone gets there,” said Jazmin Thomas, the Dougherty County 4-H agent.
The students will graduate from the training program in January.
