Don’t blow it: Invest your income tax return....

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Income tax season starts soon, and that means that many people will get a lump sum of money.
We spoke to some advisers from the DOCO Credit Union who say do not let that money burn a hole in your pocket!
Advisers said income tax season is the perfect time to put money away for a rainy day. You should first try to build an emergency fund, pay off debt, use it for money markets.
It would also be a good time to up your retirement, especially if you got off to a late start.
Representatives say that saving should be a priority for that return.
“I mean it’s OK to go out and use a little bit of it for whatever you need, but always try to save a little bit,” said Marketing Manager Becky Belcher.
Belcher added that you do not always have to start big when it comes to saving money. You can start small, but be consistent, and most importantly, do not touch it.
