Cordele Police Department asks for community’s help finding missing teen

CORDELE, GA (WALB) - The Cordele Police Department is asking for your help in finding a 15-year-old who has been missing since Dec. 14.
Shakhira Hawkins went missing around 10 p.m. Friday, according to a Facebook post on the police department’s page.
CPD said detectives have been following up with family and friends of Hawkins during the investigation. Police also said they have requested the help of other law enforcement agencies.
The department said that as of Monday, there have been no indications of foul play.
“We are primarily concerned about the welfare of Shakhira. We additionally want to know her current location but would appreciate any information of where she has been since Friday,” said Detective Lull.
Anyone with any information on Harkins' whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the non-emergency line at (229) 276-2690.
