Coffee Co. prison transport struck by vehicle

COFFEE CO., GA (WALB) - A vehicle hit a Coffee County prison transport vehicle after running a stop sign Tuesday, according to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.
The prison transport vehicle was carrying inmates from the Coffee Correctional Facility.
Deputies responded to the incident, which happened on U.S. 221 N and Mark Mobley Road.
All inmates are accounted for, with several being taken from the scene to area hospitals for treatment, sheriff’s office officials said.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the incident.
