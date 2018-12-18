Intruder allegedly steals from home as dying man watches, wife calls for help

FORT WORTH, TEXAS (KTVT/CNN) - It’s a crime police are calling “the lowest of lows.”
It was a terrifying burglary, but an 83-year-old woman who refused to stand down.
Suzy Alummuttil said she was startled and scared after finding a strange man in her home Dec. 10.
She was lying a hospital bed in her living room next to her was her husband John, who had just returned home from hospice care.
"He saw it, but he could not talk," Suzy Alummuttil said.
She cried as she recounted how her dying husband watched as the man ransacked their home.
Surveillance video shows the intruder pushing their door in, left open for the hospice nurse they were expecting.
The man searched the house until Suzy Alummuttil tried to called 911 and her son for help. She said he walked over to her and tried to take the phone away, but she refused to let him have it..
“Tell me your name. Who are you? What do you want?” Suzy Alummuttil said to him.
The intruder left with keys to a Chevy Silverado. He drove the pickup away by the time Suzy and John Alummuttil’s son arrived at the house.
The son said he was panicked after getting a call from his mother.
“All I could hear was some sort of a struggle is what I can best explain it as,” Saji Alummuttil said. He arrived to find them scared but not harmed.
The day after the robbery, John Alummuttil died.
“It’s also one of his last memories, assuming that he was not really cognizant. We had a hard week last week,” Saji Alummuttil said.
That doorbell camera was installed just two days before the burglary. Now, the family is hoping someone will recognize the man who did this.
Copyright 2018 KTVT via CNN. All rights reserved.