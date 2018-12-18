Albany police chief discusses crime solution efforts

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said tackling crime now and protecting people is his department’s number one priority.
Police are pushing the ‘Project Safe Neighborhood’ initiative now more than ever.
It’s been around since 2001 and was revitalized in 2017. Within the last few months, we’re told the Albany Police Department has been trying to implement it heavily.
Persley said they’ve been working behind the scenes and some residents said more work is needed to end the violence.
“Especially with the robbing going on and the killing, there needs to be more for young people to do,” said Alonzo Maddox, a resident.
Maddox said he feels something needs to be done in Albany because of the amount of crimes police said young people are committing.
“One of the ways to alleviate crime is to create activities for young people,” explained Maddox.
Persley said that although they’ve taken proper steps in the right direction to combat crime, more community members are needed to help solve the issue.
“We’re not going to use a hammer on every problem, so we’re also looking at how can we do other community outreach type issues,” said Persley.
Just recently, Chief Persley attended a ‘Project Safe Neighborhood’ Conference hosted by U.S. District Attorney Charlie Peeler, where they came up with more ways to end violence on a federal level.
“We’ve been sending cases to the federal court here for the past four to five months. With this, once a month we have a review with local federal attorneys,” explained Persley.
Persley said they’ve been working on more federal cases and handing out more charges, all to get the most violent people who use guns completely off the street.
“I have officers who are assigned to the FBI’s gang task force, the Southeast Regional Task Force headed by the United States Marshal Service,” said Persley.
And working with the secret service task force to prosecute more criminals.
“It reaffirmed my stances on getting more community partners involved in the fight,” Persley explained.
While they’re bringing in more manpower to guard the city, he said everyone needs to be on board for this battle, and Maddox agrees.
“Just different programs to keep young people busy,” said Maddox.
Persley said APD is working every second of the day on this issue. He said the help of everyone, community leaders, pastors, and citizens could help turn this city around more quickly.
Persley said overall, it is important for you not to lose hope as police work on finding solutions.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.