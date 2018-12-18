Albany crews respond to fire at apartment complex

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Several crews responded to a fire at an Albany apartment complex Monday night.
Albany fire crews and the Albany Police Department are both on scene at Shadowood Apartments in the 2400 block of Brierwood Drive.
A witness said she spotted smoke and fire coming out of a unit. Our crew on scene said they saw heavy smoke and burn marks on one of the buildings.
The Albany Police Department said the fire was contained to the attic of a vacant apartment and there was some damage to an adjacent unit.
Firefighters are now monitoring the building and putting out hot spots.
No injuries have been reported.
The call came in around 10:30 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
