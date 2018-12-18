Albany Beer and Hymn event brings Christmas Cheer

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - What better way to get in the holiday spirit than by singing Christmas hymns while sipping a cold beer?
Well, folks at Pretoria Fields did just that Monday night.
The Albany Beer and Hymns night takes place once a month, but Monday night was special. The band and patrons sang Christmas favorites that united the community through song.
Event Coordinator Gabriel Lawrence said after a rough year, it is nice to come together and set your problems aside.
“We give people a night to come out and forget about their cares and all of their worries in the world and just sing and gather in community,” said Lawrence.
The Beer and Hymns crew sang til about 9 p.m. if you missed it, don’t worry, they will be back again next month-- spreading love through song.
