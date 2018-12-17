Worth Co Sheriff: “Animal killings tough crime to solve”

SYLVESTER, GA (WALB) - Animal shootings are becoming more prevalent across Worth County. In the past three months, interim Sheriff Don Whittaker said there have been three shootings.
He said these are tough crimes to solve because of the lack of evidence, but he said he doesn’t want these crimes to continue happening in his county.
Though calls are coming in, Whittaker said they have no solid evidence on the recent animal shootings around the county.
“These people that are doing this, rest assured there is a witness at sometime or another to it happening, and they’ll be caught up with, and they’ll have to deal with this felony charge when they are caught up with,” he explained.
Between the south, east, and west sides of the county, three animals have been shot in the past three months.
“These animals are a lot of times like kids to people. You get attached to them, and its just sad that someone could do this, and evidently without any remorse. They do it and it doesn’t bother them,” said Whittaker.
The sheriff said that if it’s not out of self-defense, it is a felony. Your help is needed to bring these potential criminals in, and the Best Friends Humane Society wants pet owners to try to take the right precautions as well.
“So many times they do get out, it’s going to happen from time to time but if you’re dog is at home and it’s on your property it makes it a lot easier for you to go on and protect it and take care of it,” said the executive director of the Best Friends Humane Society Jody Yarborough.
He recommends calling the humane society to perform checks on animals that may be in dangerous situations of all kinds.
“Even if its not being shot, its cruel to not feed it or keep it out of the weather, not provide it water or health care when its injured, if you have any thoughts, just give us a call and we can do a follow up,” said Yarborough.
“I know two of these animals wouldn’t bite anything but a biscuit. To shoot these animals I know it was just an act of menace,” said Whittaker.
Both the Sheriff and Yarborough want to put an end to these senseless killings.
“There is no reason to ever even think about shooting an animal that’s defenseless,” said Yarborough.
If you have any information on those animal shootings, you are encouraged to call the Worth County Sheriff’s office at (229)-776-8211
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.