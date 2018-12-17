Victim in Moultrie murder investigation identified

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) - Officials have identified the victim of a murder investigation out of Moultrie.
Otis Anderson, 63, died of blunt force or sharp force trauma, Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock said Monday.
Brock was found Wednesday in the 600 block of 1st Avenue Northwest in Moultrie, but details of his death were not released at the time.
Brock said Anderson’s cause of death is considered a homicide.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said his death is being investigated as a murder and robbery.
According to the GBI, the crime happened at Brock’s home on 1st Avenue Northwest.
No arrests have been made at this time.
