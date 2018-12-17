Valdosta announces additional sewer spills

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - The City of Valdosta issued an announcement Monday afternoon that said more sewage has flowed into the surrounding areas, because of another deluge of rain.
The city said that as much of four inches of rain fell this past weekend, causing the influent flow to peak at more than 22 million gallons, which is nearly seven times the normal rate.
City officials said that Valdosta is working with the Georgia Environmental Protection Division to design and install additional storage capacity at the treatment facility.
“Sewer spills are not acceptable at any time,” the city said in a release. “It has been the city’s top priority to prevent them all through the construction of the new WWTP and the Force Main, as well as the Lift Station Rehab Program, Smoke Testing Program, Annual Manhole Rehab Program, and the ongoing River Sampling Program that tests waters before, during and after major rain events.”
“The city continues its ongoing efforts to improve the infrastructure of the sewer system to eliminate these issues in the future. Improving our sewer system has and will continue to be a main priority.”
