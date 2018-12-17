Man, 75, who used to play Santa at Wisconsin YMCA accused of child sexual assault

OSHKOSH, WI (WBAY/CNN) - A 75-year-old in Wisconsin, who worked at a YMCA and played Santa there for a number of years, was fired after staffers viewed surveillance video of him reportedly assaulting a 3-year-old girl.
BT Adams, 75, is charged with two counts of first degree child sexual assault and a count of conspiracy to commit first degree child sexual assault.
According to a criminal complaint, officers were called to a YMCA in Oshkosh, WI, on Dec. 5. There, childcare supervisors told them a parent saw Adams inappropriately kiss a 3-year-old girl on the mouth.
Surveillance videos showed Adams kissing the girl and sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions in November, court documents say. He also took her to the bathroom numerous times.
"On two occasions, Mr. Adams is observed with his hand having sexual contact with the 3-year-old,” Police Chief Dan Smith said.
When interviewed, Adams told police the girl “was coming at him and kissing him.” Police asked him if he was attracted to children, and he said it was “not an over attraction,” according to the criminal complaint.
Staffers at the YMCA say Adams used to work in the cafeteria but asked to be transferred to the children’s drop-off center, which serves children between the ages of 6 weeks and 7 years, in 2013.
Adams also played Santa at the YMCA for a number of years, according to the complaint.
The YMCA fired Adams and contacted police following an internal investigation.
Police have asked parents to come forward if they have any additional information or concerns, but they say there are no other known victims.
