“I can’t afford health insurance,” Albany woman says

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Open enrollment to sign up for affordable care ended Saturday night and some South Georgians say they still don’t have health insurance.
If you wanted to be covered beginning in January, applicants were advised to apply as soon as possible.
WALB News 10 spoke with one woman in Albany who wished to remain anonymous.
She says she suffers from several illnesses and can't afford health care, but she gets her medicine from medical centers in the area.
She says that she’s gone without healthcare for almost a year and when she turns the heat on, her health gets worse.
“I got high blood pressure and I’m bipolar and I’m schizophrenic,” she said. “Thursday, my blood pressure was 183 over 108. 183, 100, dealing with them heaters, they run my blood pressure up.” she added.
There were several ways to apply for Affordable Healthcare, either by phone, in person, and online, but you had to do it by midnight.
