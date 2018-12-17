GOP power play in Michigan must go through pragmatic Snyder

"He talks a good game and then he signs everything that goes in front of him, for the most part," said Senate Democratic Leader Jim Ananich of Flint, who said he is not "overly hopeful" that Snyder will veto the measures. "If he signs all these right-wing bills, then that's who you are. That's what your legacy is. It's not what you say it's going to be. It's what you do."