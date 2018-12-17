Fraternity holds 20th annual clothing drive

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Twenty years later, a tradition for Phi Beta Sigma still runs strong after the organization donates clothes to people in Albany.
Saturday, a chapter of the fraternity partnered with Albany Parks and Recreation and Albany Care, to donate clothes to those in need.
The drive was held at the Bill Miller Community Center in Albany. Fraternity members served food, gave away clothing, and had a DJ on site.
One organizer says he decided to do this 20 years ago as a way to serve... and not just wear fraternity letters.
“With me having a disability, I have glaucoma and I’m legally blind, so I didn’t want to sit back and just not do anything,”said Ervin Fulton, Coordinator. “I had to find something to do just to let the brothers know that I come here to work,” added Fulton.
Organizers say they gave clothes to about 75 people.
