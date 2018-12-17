Douglas shooting suspect arrested

Sammy Reed. (Source: Douglas Police Department Facebook page)
By Emileigh Forrester | December 17, 2018 at 6:30 PM EST - Updated December 17 at 6:31 PM

DOUGLAS, GA (WALB) - A suspect in a September shooting has been arrested, according to the Douglas Police Department.

The police department posted on Facebook that Sammy Reed was captured in another county after several months on the run.

CAPTURED!!! After several months "on the lam," SAMMY Reed has been arrested in another county.

Posted by Douglas GA Police Department on Monday, December 17, 2018

Back in September, police said they believed Reed had forced his way into a home and threatened people inside with a gun.

Investigators said they believe Reed then dragged his estranged girlfriend out of bed and into a neighboring yard, then shot her as she struggled to get away.

She survived the shooting.

At the time, police said they had multiple felony warrants against Reed, but it’s unclear specifically what charges he’s facing.

