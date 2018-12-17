City of Albany to close Cason Street

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Georgia & Florida Railroad will be making improvements to one of their many street crossings, and that means that an intersection needs to be closed to vehicle traffic.
Starting Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at 8 :00 A.M., Cason Street, between East Waddell Avenue and Mitchell Avenue, will be closed until the work is completed on Thursday, December 20, 2018.
To ensure safety for the railroad work crews and expedite the implementation of the improvements, the entire roadway will be closed to traffic preventing all north-south travel on Cason Street in this area.
During this time, motorists will need to plan their trip using alternate routes and expect increased travel times.
