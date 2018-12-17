Authorities want this man

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - For over a week, law enforcement has been trying to find the person who stole several packages from a delivery company which had them in a storage container in west Lowndes County.
Deputies learned a man driving a red Chevrolet Impala entered the area, claiming that he was taking lunch to the assigned delivery worker. He left about twenty minutes later with numerous packages in his car.
With the assistance from the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office, Lowndes County investigators were able to identify the suspect as David Denzel Reynolds, 25, who lives in Quitman.
A warrant for burglary was obtained by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, and other warrants are pending by the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office.
Reynolds is known to frequent Brooks, Lowndes and Madison County.
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating him.
If you have information as to his location, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 229-671-2900 or after hours, the Lowndes County Communications Center at 229-245-5270.
