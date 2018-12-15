Valdosta Police Department facing recruitment issues

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department is speaking out about how recruiting police officers in today’s climate has become increasingly difficult.
Officials said that this is not just a local trend, but one seen nationally.
“People are unfortunately, only seeing that negative point where an officer is ambushed or murdered and rightfully so. They should be scared. We’re scared," said Lieutenant Adam Bembry with the Valdosta Police Department. “There certainly seems to have been a decline. The average numbers of people that would show up to test and the average number of people that show up to test, even five years ago, that definitely has decreased."
Bembry said that years ago, recruitment events could expect upwards of 100 people to attend, whereas now, a good turnout includes about 50 officers.
“The job is difficult, but it has always been difficult. The same basic job of keeping the peace, investigating crime, has not changed in many, many years. It won’t change because human nature has not changed. It’s still the same," said Bembry.
Bembry speculated that many departments may be suffering because of events like Ferguson, Missouri. He said many forget that most officers are have good intentions.
“Unfortunately, a lot of your citizens are under the impression that it’s the other way around, that the majority of the police officers are doing something illegal or unfair or impartial. It’s quite the opposite," said Bembry.
Bembry said this could easily be affected by media portrayal of the position.
“My younger crowd, that’s thinking about joining the force, they watch TV and think, ‘Well, that’s got to be what it’s like.’ Well it’s not. Some of them are very pleasantly surprised. Some of them say ,‘Hey, this is not what I thought,’ and they head to another career path," said Bembry.
Bembry said that one of the most frustrating parts is that people are not getting involved, forgetting all of the good that the officers do.
“We don’t ever hear about any of that stuff. That’s what absolutely, I think that anyone that wears a shield, I think it drives us nuts more than anything else because it’s not accurate," explained Bembry.
On Saturday, December 14, the department will host open testing for a fee. It will be held at the City Hall Annex starting at 8:30 a.m.
