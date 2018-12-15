Valdosta schools give out thousands of books

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Valdosta City Schools (VCS) gave out almost 3,000 books to students, hoping to promote literacy in the schools.
This year, the school system raised money for the Christmas Book Program and visited the elementary schools to hand them out to students from pre-K to third grade.
VCS also had a variety of members from the community come into the classroom to read to the students.
This year, Miss Valdosta High School was one of the volunteers.
“I think it’s important that our education systems are pounding in reading and being literate. That’s why I love coming to read here because it just shows the kids that reading is good. That’s why I love to do it," said Brooke Meindl, 2018 Miss Valdosta High School.
The school system organizers have been doing this program for the past five years. They said another reason they continue this initiative is because the children love it.
This year they had almost 100 community members participate.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.