Rain chances continue this evening

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Keep the umbrella and rain jacket handy. Rain chances continue through our Friday evening. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 60s through the evening. A few lingering showers are possible on Saturday, especially during the morning hours. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies with highs near 60°. All dry and seasonable Monday through Wednesday with highs in the low 60s under mostly sunny skies. Slight rain chances return by Thursday with highs in the mid 60s. Mainly dry for next Friday with highs near 60°.