Pelham murder suspect turns himself in
Horace "Chucky" Ross (Source: Pelham Police Department) (mmj1701)
By Krista Monk | December 14, 2018 at 10:41 PM EST - Updated December 14 at 11:06 PM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A suspect in a Pelham shooting that left two men dead and another injured has turned himself in, according to the Pelham Police Department.

Police said Horace “Chucky” Ross, turned himself in around 8 p.m. on Friday.

Warrants were issued for Ross' arrest after Denarrius Johnson, 21, and Steven Freeman, 23, were found dead and another person was injured in a shooting on Cannon Street on Tuesday.

Ross was wanted on two counts of murder, one count of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

