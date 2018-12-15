Pelham murder suspect turns himself in

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A suspect in a Pelham shooting that left two men dead and another injured has turned himself in, according to the Pelham Police Department.
Police said Horace “Chucky” Ross, turned himself in around 8 p.m. on Friday.
Warrants were issued for Ross' arrest after Denarrius Johnson, 21, and Steven Freeman, 23, were found dead and another person was injured in a shooting on Cannon Street on Tuesday.
Ross was wanted on two counts of murder, one count of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
