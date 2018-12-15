Pastor seeks to help convicted felons find hope, new beginnings

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - One Albany pastor is working to help people with a criminal record turn their life around by getting them the immediate help they need to survive.
The pastor of Fisherman of Men for Christ Ministry has been helping several gang members and people just getting out of jail.
Minister John Clyde said it’s the church’s goal to help individuals with a criminal history find stable jobs.
People in the congregation also hope through prayer and working with kids and adults, they will have a better life ahead.
The pastor said their main goal is to help residents who have any type of criminal charge find hope again.
“I know a lot of people and I ask them if they can use different ones to work. And through that, not only men but even some of the women that come, I find them a job. I help find them a job and they do well. Some work for a while but most of them, that people I know, I give them a job,” said Clyde.
The pastor said if you are in need of help you can call (229) 364-4479.
He also said someone is at the church at 800 West Broad everyday of the week beginning at 8 a.m.
