Organizers gear up for Albany’s 28th Annual Christmas Parade

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - This year the Albany parade will be kicked off with fireworks and organizer Lori Farkas said that rain or shine, the parade will go on.
Farkas said that they have had to reschedule the Christmas parade two times this year due to weather. She said that since a lot of surrounding counties had to cancel their parades, thousands of people are expected to attend Saturday’s event.
Farkas said this parade brings the Albany area together every year and she hopes everyone can make it out.
“It should be a lovely evening tomorrow night, the weather should be good and the temperature should be right, so we want everybody to come down and enjoy what we have put together," said Farkas.
The parade will start Saturday at 6 p.m. in downtown Albany.
