Meet the 2018 Worth County Farmers of the Year

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Georgia Peanut Festival is pleased to congratulate the Worth County 2018 Farmers of the Year. Watch these video vignettes and learn about the 2018 winners.
Phil Brown: Worth Co. 2018 Senior Farmer of the Year
Zach Brown: Worth Co. 2018 Young Farmer of the Year
Garet Young: Worth Co. 2018 Conservationist of the Year
Agriculture is the lifeblood of Worth County. The City of Sylvester, Phoebe Worth, Conagra Brands, and the Sylvester-Worth County Chamber of Commerce thank you all.
