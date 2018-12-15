Meet the 2018 Worth County Farmers of the Year

Meet the 2018 Worth County Farmers of the Year
The Georgia Peanut Festival is pleased to congratulate the Worth County 2018 Farmers of the Year.
By Christian McKinney | December 14, 2018 at 7:41 PM EST - Updated December 14 at 7:41 PM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Georgia Peanut Festival is pleased to congratulate the Worth County 2018 Farmers of the Year. Watch these video vignettes and learn about the 2018 winners.

Worth County 2018 Farmers of the Year

Phil Brown: Worth Co. 2018 Senior Farmer of the Year

Phil Brown: Worth Co. 2018 Senior Farmer of the Year

Zach Brown: Worth Co. 2018 Young Farmer of the Year

Zach Brown: Worth Co. 2018 Young Farmer of the Year

Garet Young: Worth Co. 2018 Conservationist of the Year

Garet Young: Worth Co. 2018 Conservationist of the Year

Agriculture is the lifeblood of Worth County. The City of Sylvester, Phoebe Worth, Conagra Brands, and the Sylvester-Worth County Chamber of Commerce thank you all.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.