Largest known diamond in North America found

(CNN) – The largest known diamond in North America has been discovered.
The 552-carat yellow diamond was found in October at a mine in Canada’s Northwest Territories.
“Abrasion markings on the stone’s surface attest to the difficult journey it underwent during recovery, and the fact that it remains intact is remarkable,” said Dominion Diamond Mines, which owns 40 percent of the mine where the diamond was found.
The company said the diamond will not be sold in its rough form. Instead, Dominion will seek a partner to cut and polish it.
It’s too early to determine the diamond’s value, according to the company.
