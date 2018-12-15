Father who disciplined daughter by making her walk to school says citizens called police

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Desmond Searcy says his daughter stayed up too late using her cell phone.
So when she missed the bus Friday, he took matters into his own hands, literally. “I don’t want people to think that I’m just out here just abusing my daughter and treating her wrong or anything like that,” said Searcy.
Searcy says people in Albany called authorities when he tried to make her walk to Westover High School in the rain.
“I had been telling her for days and weeks and months, you’re 17 now, life is going to bite you in the butt if we don’t nip this in the bud," said Searcy. “Now the next time anything like this happens with this cell phone, there’s gonna be consequences,” added Searcy.
Searcy, who trailed his daughter as she walked from their Gillionville Road apartments, has been raising his 20 year old son and his daughter alone for 13 years.
“And then on top of that your supervisor wants to fire you at work for being on your cell phone and just a whole myriad of things, so I decided to let her walk to school this morning," said Searcy.
He says his daughter has a 3.5 GPA and he plans to keep it that way. He says that she’s a good kid but she hasn’t been listening to him for the last 3 years, something he wants her to learn before she goes to college next year.
“If you can’t follow the rules at home, you’re gonna have difficulty following the law and once these police get a hold to these kids and you’ve seen the viral videos. People are being beat," said Searcy.
Searcy said this life lesson was interrupted after he was stopped by Dougherty County Police. He says they stopped him at a church not far from his apartment and made him drive her the rest of the way.
“Ultimately, I want my daughter to know and I want everybody in this city to know, I love my children I promise I do," said Searcy. “But what I’m not gonna do is raise a child that society says is not a productive component to society and then that makes it look bad on me,” added Searcy.
Dougherty County police say they referred this case to the Dougherty County School police.
