Dozens receive donated smoke alarms

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - In response to a fatal mobile home fire that killed four people in Albany, the American Red Cross, the Albany Fire Department, and community volunteers spent the day installing free smoke alarms to prevent another tragedy.
Many families woke up to the sound of people installing new smoke alarms in their homes all over Albany Saturday morning.
“It’s a good thing being safe, in case a fire, we will have a fire alarm,” says Ashley Davis, resident.
“We are working to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies,” says Andy Brubaker, Executive Director, American Red Cross of Southwest Georgia. “Everyday the American Red Cross responds to at seven minute intervals, to a home fire.”
That’s why the American Red Cross, the Albany Fire Department, and many volunteers all committed their weekend to installing the alarms in the Oak Grove Mobile Home Park and other high risk areas.
“As we saw a couple of weeks ago the horrific deaths of four individuals...a great grandmother and three great grandchildren, plus four others who went to the Augusta burn unit,” says Brubaker.
Brubaker says this was in response to the fatal fire that happened at the Albany Dunes Mobile Home Park. He says since the whole community still mourns the lives lost, this was necessary.
“We want to prevent those senseless deaths. And we want to ensure people are safe in our community," said Brubaker.
For people like Ashley Davis who’s been a victim to three house fires, losing everything from memories and childhood photos, these installations were her saving grace.
“It was very scary. Very. But for us to get out safe is a good thing.”
Brubaker says this isn’t the case for everyone, as 30 percent of people do not use traditional methods of heating but instead turn to stove tops and space heaters due to affordability.
“They are paying their rent. They’re paying for food and other things. So they’re less likely to have smoke alarms in their house,” said Brubaker.
But now because of many helping hands, families like Davis' received a little Christmas miracle that could spare their lives.
“We can be safe now with the alarms. It’s better for us,” said Davis.
Now American Red Cross officials say they typically do the installation several times a year.
However, if you are in need of a smoke alarm, you’re encouraged to call (229) 436- 4845.
