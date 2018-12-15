Dougherty Co. responds to questions about Flint River Trails project funding

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Many people Dougherty County question why the Flint River Trails project is still being funded.
Opponents said money going towards the multi-use trail system should instead go to storm recovery projects.
County officials say the funding for the trails is from a separate source of tax money and cannot be used for storm funding.
The storm recovery money comes from state and federal funding.
Officials added that the investment will benefit the county’s economy in the long-run.
The trail system will run from Albany to Sasser in Terrell County, and in the end, will cost about $26 million.
The Flint River Trails is a multi-county, multi-purpose trail system Albany leaders have had a big hand in creating. But there have been many asking why the project is still moving forward after Hurricane Michael. But one trail walker said he and his wife wish everyone was as excited about the project as they are.
“There’s value in what a nice recreational resource we have in the river trail,” said Jeff Hoopes, a trail supporter.
Dougherty County officials said it’s more than just an opportunity for recreation.
A main concern after the hurricane is the housing market in the area. Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said the multi-million dollar project is one solution to fixing the market.
“It has been proven to increase property values exponentially,” said Cohilas.
Cohilas said the county has been so aggressively pushing the trails project because of the overall return on investment it will see, arguing that if you invest in the community, it will invest in you.
“It encourages people to walk, exercise and frankly engage in commerce,” said Cohilas.
Cohilas also argued that a busy trail system is actually a crime deterrent.
“Criminals don’t usually like to commit crimes in front of other people. So, when you have people out walking about and doing things like that, it actually discourages a lot of crime,” said Cohilas.
It may take more to convince Albany residents of the need for the trail system, but for one, he’s ready to put it to use already.
“I wish we would promote it, increase the signage and the ease of access so more citizens can use the river trail,” said Hoopes.
The project is being funded by SPLOST, grants as well as through other partnerships, like the Southwest Georgia Rails to Trails.
