Construction wraps up on $4 million landfill renovation project

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Construction on a $4 million landfill renovation project has wrapped.
The goal was to create more cells, or space, to hold the county’s garbage.
The newly constructed cells will last for 10 years before any other construction will need to be done.
“We have approximately 40 years of total landfill life yet, we will have to have two more of these cell construction projects in order to reach that full 40 years,” said Scott Addison, the solid waste director.
The project was funded by SPLOST and the Dougherty County Solid Waste Enterprise Fund.
