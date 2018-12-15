City takes $18 million loan for new meter technology

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany city leaders approved taking out an $18 million loan.
The money will be used to update water, gas and electricity meters in the event of more natural disasters.
Thanks to $18.3 million, city officials won’t have to come out and open your water meter to see what the problem is after major weather events.
This update will allow crews to collect data in real time. Now, they’ll know right away if any of the meters malfunction during storms.
You at home will also have access to the new real time technology.
“Individuals will have real-time access to their utility usage. They’ll be able to monitor that on a daily basis, instead of waiting until the end of the month to see what their utility costs will be. They will be able to see that on a day to day basis and if they need to make adjustments, they can do that because they’ll see the consumption and what they’re paying each day," explained Derrick Brown, the finance director.
The city will have to pay the loan back over a six year period, averaging around $3 million every year.
