Berrien Co. Sheriff’s Office needs help finding missing ATV

BERRIEN CO., GA (WALB) - The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help providing information on an all- terrain vehicle theft that was caught on camera.
According to Berrien County Sheriff Ray Paulk, there has been a rash of ATV thefts in the South Georgia region.
Around 3 a.m. Friday morning, a witness called Deputies saying he saw a two-tone red, possibly grey older model Chevrolet pick up truck pulling a trailer loaded with a neighbors' 2015 Polaris 1000 RZR Higher Lifter Edition.
Sheriff investigators and Nashville Police obtained surveillance video of the truck driving through Nashville and Adel, heading toward I-75. Witnesses say it were three men inside the truck.
Sheriff Paulk says any information that may lead to an arrest or recovery in this case may be entitled to a reward.
If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 686- 2091.
