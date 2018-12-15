APD gives tips on what to do in the event of a bomb threat

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Law enforcement is investigating a number of hoax bomb threats across the U.S. Albany police gave tips on what you should do if someone sends you an email bomb threat.
Georgia law enforcement say they are investigating bomb threats in Dekalb county, Sylvester and Albany.
Authorities say Thursday’s threats ended up being a hoax. The bomb threat in Albany came to a business by email, threatening to bomb the business if they didn’t get bitcoins.
Reports show that the threat was false but law enforcement says don’t open suspicious links or emails and make sure you know how to get out of the building and where to meet up, if someone sends a threat.
“That would be a great idea for people to have a plan for anything that may occur, making sure individuals are able to get out safely and that everybody is able to meet in a safe place to do an account of individuals that were inside the building,” said Phyllis Whitley-Banks, Public Information Officer, Albany Police Dept.
Albany police say the bomb threat is still under investigation.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.