Albany police making big push for ‘Put the Guns Down’ initiative

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Police Department said it started the ‘Put the Guns Down’ initiative earlier this year to make Albany safer.
Now, police want to expand and do more to get their message across.
Commander Keithen Hall with APD’s Robbery and Homicide Unit said now is the time to push this initiative more than ever, after recent reports of people shooting wildly in the city.
Although this was started in January, police want to educate and push awareness more so into the school system and even colleges.
Through the initiative police are hoping to teach students the importance of conflict resolution so they won’t turn to guns.
The department is hoping to hold more meetings, seminars and programs, teaching students how to make rational decisions before it’s too late.
“I think we need to push more education into our school system in reference to conflict resolution. Even domestic violence awareness and all that stuff. All of those things lead up to gun violence,” explained Hall.
Commander Hall said they’ve had several town hall meetings to try and combat gun violence. He said they are also working with the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office to help boost this initiative.
Right now, police are asking for more community leaders, like pastors, neighborhood groups and parents to get involved to help eliminate the current gun violence.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.