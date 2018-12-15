Albany Fish Company and other businesses prepare to feed those in need

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Fish Company and other Albany businesses are preparing for their fourth annual ‘Feed the Need’ Event on Monday.
The goal of the event is to help families in need of food during the Christmas holiday.
The group is looking to serve at least 100 hot meals that will include baked chicken, dressing, mac-n-cheese, and more.
Albany Fish Company’s owner said this struck a personal cord after the creator of this event, DJ Shock, died last year.
Now the owner wants to continue this tradition and give back to those in need.
“My friend Larry, DJ Shock. He really made me understand the fact that you got to get out there Glenn. You got to really get down there with the people and give to everybody. He was a very giving and caring person,” said Glenn Singfield, Owner and Chef, Albany Fish Company.
Singfield also said they will give out care packages as well.
The organizer said they are looking to serve as many people as possible and will serve until they run out.
The 'Feed the Need' event will be held at Arcadia Baptist Church on North Jackson Street.
That event will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday.
