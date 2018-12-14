West Town Elementary hosts literacy awards

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - One Dougherty County elementary school rewarded its students on Thursday for excellence in literacy.
West Town Elementary invited all students to attend the event.
Principal Steven Dudley said recognizing students' achievements is important to him because it shows that the school is proud of them and that they are setting goals for themselves.
One West Town student, E’Lyies Williams, said reading is very important for everyone’s future.
“Reading means a lot to me because my mom always told me that to achieve something in life you have to read and try to read as hard as you can because you can achieve anything,” said Williams.
West Town Elementary officials said they will continue events like this to remind students that literacy is important.
