Thousands to be fed in Albany church’s annual food drive

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - An east Albany pastor says because of Hurricane Michael, there is a greater need for her church’s annual food drive.
For more than 20 years First Apolistic Church has fed thousands of people in their food drive.
Canned goods, meats, snacks, and more will all be served starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Organizers ask that you do bring an ID for the church’s records.
There will be one box per household, and they will serve until it's all gone.
We spoke with the pastor about how there was a bigger need to do the food drive after this years storms.
“The people have been bombarded this year with storms and things a like and anything you can do to help somebody, we should just try to do that. This food will feed somebody that is hungry,” said Pastor Betty Jackson.
We are told that this year they are looking to accommodate those who are disabled, as they want to feed as many people as possible.
The church is at 421 Lumpkin Street.
