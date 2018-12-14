Thomasville celebrates the holidays with a Victorian Christmas

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - Many are journeying into the past to get into the holiday spirit.
In Thomasville, hundreds of people are planning to visit the 32nd annual Victorian Christmas Festival.
They want everyone to come out to take a step back in time with them to enjoy a traditional Thomasville Christmas.
We spoke with the city who shared that you can expect a lot of classic favorites, along with a few new traditions.
The festival includes lots of fun things like carolers, vendors, food, more.
They want to emphasize that almost everything for this event is free.
The festival is Thursday, December 13 and Friday, December 14, from 6 to 9 p.m..
We are expecting rain this weekend, but the city plans to continue with the festival through rain or shine.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.