South Georgia farmers say new farm bill will bring ‘stability’

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Senate and the House have passed the 2018 Farm Bill, and now it awaits President Trumps signature to become law. Proponents said it is a great Christmas present for agriculture.
Georgia Cotton Commission Past President Jimmy Webb said the proposed farm bill will help as farmers pick back up after Hurricane Michael.
Jimmy Webb said he had a very good crop of cotton before the hurricane, but it was destroyed by the storm.
Now, the bill will make farmers and bankers more stable as they prepare to plant next year’s crop.
“And it’s nice to have that bill ready in front of us,” said Webb. “So we can look at it and see, you know, how it helps us. To help with our planning before start planting a crop.”
Webb said cotton is covered in the proposed Farm Bill, allowing the sale of lint and seed.
If passed, he said this bill will probably lead more farmers to grow more cotton instead of so many acres of peanuts.
Webb said farmers expect President Trump to approve the Farm Bill.
