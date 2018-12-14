Sorry, Lululemon is not recruiting brand ambassadors through Instagram

(RNN) - A fake Instagram account claiming to be associated with Lululemon was shut down after trying to recruit “brand ambassadors.”
Lululemon, an athletic retailer popular with women for their leggings and yoga pants, have warned people via Twitter that the “Lulurecruitment” campaign is a fake.
The post originated in August and was shared more than 70,000 times before it was taken down. The account promised free clothing and other products, and claimed it was looking for 150 ambassadors by Dec. 31, 2018
Lululemon does have an ambassador program, which works locally with fitness coaches and yoga instructors.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.