Most Wanted: Jessie Hufstetler

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office needs your help tracking down a man wanted on a couple of charges.
Warrants have been for Jessie Hufstetler for criminal trespass and theft by taking.
Hufstetler’s last known address is 317 Joyce Road in Sylvester.
He may be in the Albany or Tifton areas. He’s 5′8″ and weighs about 225 pounds.
If you know Hufstetler’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 732-2525.
