Homeless youth intake increases as temperatures drop

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany Child advocates said abused or neglected children flock to Open Arms this time of year.
Representatives said more neglected children come in when the temperatures drop.
Some of the kids who end up homeless are abused, kicked out of their homes or neglected.
Open Arms has several programs for kids that don’t have a place to go.
Participants stay at the Bridge or participate in the Basic Center Program. Ages of the children range from birth to 18 years old.
“Basically, we go out, outreach and we pretty much look for them. They are in abandoned homes, in the parks, on benches, sleeping anywhere they can,” said Quentin Davis, the director of the Basic Center Program.
Children that enter the Basic Center Program stay at the shelter for 21 days. Workers provide food, shelter and clothes.
If you know a child that may be homeless, representatives said you can contact Open Arms at (229) 431-1121
