Holocaust survivor killed by car while crossing street

In this 2001 photo, Alter Wiener, born in 1926, holds up a photo of himself taken in July 1945, two months after he was liberated from a Nazi death camp, in his apartment in Aloha, Ore. Wiener, a 92-year-old man who survived Nazi concentration camps during the Holocaust, was struck and killed by a car while crossing a street near his home in Oregon. Wiener died Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in Hillsboro and was pronounced dead at a hospital, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. (Benjamin Brink/The Oregonian via AP) (Benjamin Brink)