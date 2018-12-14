GBI investigating after body found in Withlacoochee River in Brooks County

BROOKS CO., GA (WALB) - A body was found Thursday afternoon in the Withlacoochee River in Brooks County and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to help with the investigation.
According to the GBI, a man was found just before 1 p.m. in the river off of Highway 94/GA 133 by Brooks County Sheriff Mike Dewey.
The GBI was asked to help with the investigation by the sheriff’s office.
When GBI agents arrived, they said they met with deputies, Brooks County Fire and Rescue and personnel with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources who were continuing a multi-day search.
Officials said the body has been taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Macon for an autopsy.
GBI agents have been and will continue to interview all law enforcement involved in the case, any other witnesses and will be reviewing any video or other evidence available to determine what happened.
Once the investigation is complete, the GBI said the case will be given to the district attorney for review and any actions he deems necessary.
This is an active investigation and anyone who may have any information on this case is asked to call the Thomasville GBI Office at (229) 225-4090 or the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 263-7558.
