Heavy rain is expected this morning. By mid-afternoon , most of the heavy rain will be east of I-75. Highs will top out in the upper 60s. Scattered showers are expected through early Saturday morning. Rain totals will likely range from 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts possible. There is a flash flood watch in effect for a portion of south Georgia. Highs Saturday will top out in the low 60s. All dry Sunday with highs near 60°. Dry and seasonable weather lasts into Wedneday. Next chance of rain comes Thursday.